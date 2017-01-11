Jim Harbaugh announces birth of his 7th child, ‘our newest Wolverine’

The Michigan football family has just added to its roster, as head coach Jim Harbaugh announced the birth of his son, John — “our newest Wolverine teammate” Wednesday on his Twitter account.

And while born prematurely, it looks like John is already a star player on the team, as the newest member of the Harbaugh clan is apparently already talking and firmly in his father’s camp:

John — who shares a name with Jim’s brother and Baltimore Ravens coach — is Coach Harbaugh’s fourth child with his wife, Sarah, and his seventh altogether. He also has three children from a previous marriage.

Just four kids shy of a Harbaugh football team.

021216-cfb-Jim-Harbaugh-pi-mp

20

gallery: One New Year's resolution for all your favorite college football teams

Christian Petersen | Getty Images