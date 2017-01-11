Jim Harbaugh announces birth of his 7th child, ‘our newest Wolverine’
The Michigan football family has just added to its roster, as head coach Jim Harbaugh announced the birth of his son, John — “our newest Wolverine teammate” Wednesday on his Twitter account.
Arriving early, weighing in at 4 lb 13 oz, with an 18 in wing span, our newest Wolverine teammate, John Harbaugh. Precious… God is good…
— Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) January 11, 2017
And while born prematurely, it looks like John is already a star player on the team, as the newest member of the Harbaugh clan is apparently already talking and firmly in his father’s camp:
John's first words uttered and witnessed by Deb Berman & great @MottChildren staff were "who's got it better than us" s/o to Brandon NICU
— Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) January 11, 2017
John — who shares a name with Jim’s brother and Baltimore Ravens coach — is Coach Harbaugh’s fourth child with his wife, Sarah, and his seventh altogether. He also has three children from a previous marriage.
Just four kids shy of a Harbaugh football team.