Ex-Minnesota coach Jerry Kill rips firing of Tracy Claeys

Former Minnesota coach Jerry Kill ripped his former employer after the school fired football coach Tracy Claeys amid the school suspending 10 players amid a sexual assault investigation.

Kill said “won't be stepping back into the university” after Claeys was dismissed earlier this week.

“I won't be stepping foot back in the stadium,” said Kill, now Rutgers' offensive coordinator. “And I won't be stepping back into the university.”

Kill was the Minnesota coach for five seasons and posted 29-29 record. He retired as football coach in Oct. 2015 of because of medical concerns.

“We gave our best to the state of Minnesota,” Kill said. “We'll always come to Minnesota. My daughter is there. We love Minnesota. I'll go to every baseball game, (Vikings) football game, anything else. But I will not ever be in that stadium or that complex. And they're building a new complex. We had a lot to do with that. I won't ever see it. But I wish them all the luck in the world. I hope the decision that Mark made was right. I do hope the program continues to do well. I just wish people would be straightforward.”

Minneosta is currently conducting a national search for Claeys' replacement. According to reports, the school is focused on Western Michigan coach P.J. Fleck, while other candidates include former LSU and Oklahoma State coach Les Miles and Boise State head coach Bryan Harsin.

Scooby Axson

