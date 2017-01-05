Jeremy Sprinkle Got A 2017 NFL Combine Invite

Jeremy Sprinkle said in a post on Facebook Thursday that he had received an invite to the 2017 NFL Combine.

Jeremy Sprinkle’s NFL Combine invite makes the invites to Hogs go to three players. Keon Hatcher, Brooks Ellis and now Jeremy Sprinkle have all been invited to participate this year. None of which are too surprising given the names.

Sprinkle has been a key playmaker for the Hogs. This past season Sprinkle became the all-time leader for tight ends receiving touchdowns at Arkansas. He leads the all-time list with 11 touchdowns. Sprinkle was also on the John Mackey Award Midseason Watchlist.

The White Hall, Arkansas native received his invitation after some speculated if any team would even want him due to a bad choice before the Belk Bowl. In a shopping spree, Belk held for the players, Sprinkle tried to steal merchandise and was caught by the store.

His theft got him suspended for the Belk Bowl, which would have been his final game as an Arkansas Razorback. He later released a statement via twitter, apologizing to his fans and most of all the kids that looked up to him for his mistake. As I said when I covered his statement, I really hope he learns from this and goes on to do great things.

Jeremy is a solid tight end and as long as he could stay out of trouble, and could be a great addition to any team. Much like Hunter Henry, Sprinkle is amazing at not only getting open but making the clutch catch in a much-needed situation. Best of luck to him and I’m hoping for big things from him if he does get picked up. Woo pig.

