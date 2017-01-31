Jeremiah Ledbetter Invited to NFL Combine

Honestly, we all take things for granted periodically. With sports, oftentimes true talent goes unnoticed throughout the duration of a less than stellar season.

He was on the field day in and day out. His name was often called by Chuck Barrett for a great defensive play. And oddly, too many Arkansas Football fans, the appellation Jeremiah Ledbetter fell victim to a lack of recognition as a power player on the 2016 Razorbacks roster. Yet #55 utilized drive and ambition to be the best defensive player that he could be… and then some.

The Senior from Orlando, Florida (who came to the University of Arkansas via Hutchinson Community College, Kansas) followed a successful Junior year playing both defensive end and defensive tackle. Meanwhile, he finished the 2016 campaign leading the team with 5.5 sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss. He also sat tied for the third spot in total tackles with 49.

Postseason Honors

Ledbetter accepted the privilege to play in the 2017 East-West Shrine game – college football’s version of an all-star game. Furthermore, during the practices leading up to the game, Ledbetter’s name was often the mention of impressiveness on “Twitter” by those observing the possible NFL talents.

Arkansas Jeremiah Ledbetter worked @ DE in 1v1. noted him as winning all his matchups, mostly w/ power. 6’2 7/8 281 34 1/2″ arms #shrinegame — Mike Margittai NFL (@DraftMaverick) January 18, 2017

Even More Good News

Speaking of social media, the hardworking Hog himself posted on that his hopes to carry onto the next level of his football career have taken a promising step. Jeremiah Ledbetter has received an invitation to participate in the NFL Scouting Combine. This assembly of the nation’s top players will be held in Indianapolis beginning February 28th and concluding March 6th. Congratulations, Five-Five.

Tim Tebow’s one-time “Freak of the Week” has a very good chance of playing on Sundays. Moreover, he is one of now five former Razorbacks on the slate to audition at the combine. Schedule permitting, I will be able to post live updates from Lucas Oil Stadium as their talents will stringently receive an assessment. Good luck, gentlemen – we know that you will continue to make us proud. Go HOGS!!!

