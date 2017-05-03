Jenkins directing Cal Poly’s triple option

(STATS) – Cal Poly quarterback Khaleel Jenkins wore uniform No. 14 as a true freshman in 2015 and No. 2 last year. This year, he’s sporting No. 10 – his high school number.

It seems to fit just right as the junior settles into the starting job of leading the Mustangs’ triple option offense. The Big Sky program is set to conclude spring practice on Saturday with its annual intrasquad game at Alex G. Spanos Stadium in San Luis Obispo.

“Khaleel made extraordinary growth in practice last fall,” Cal Poly coach Tim Walsh said, “and at 6-2 and 205 pounds, he’s big for a quarterback and one of our best athletes. He needs game experience, no question about that, but our expectations are that he can run our offense. He is a good runner and an efficient thrower.”

Quarterback is always pivotal for one of the leading rushing attacks in the FCS. Jenkins started one game in 2015 and appeared in four more last season as the backup to Dano Graves, who is now Cal Poly’s quarterbacks coach.

While Jenkins will call his number often on keepers, he will have plenty of options in the backfield. Senior fullback Joe Protheroe, who rushed for 1,334 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, is a returning All-American, while slot back Kyle Lewis and fullback Jared Mohamed combined for another 934 yards on the ground. They’ll work behind experienced offensive linemen.

The Mustangs hope to build on last year’s 7-5 season which ended in the FCS playoffs. They posted signature wins over South Dakota State and Montana, with their losses against an FBS team (Nevada) and four other FCS playoff qualifiers.