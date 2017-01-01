Jeff Thomas stars in Under Armour All-America Game

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Wide receiver Jeff Thomas caught two touchdowns to lead Team Armour to a 24-21 victory over Team Highlight on Sunday in the Under Armour All-America Game at Camping World Stadium.

Thomas, an uncommitted prospect from East St. Louis, Illinois, had touchdown receptions of 44 and 79 yards. His 148 receiving yards set a game record and he is the first to have two receiving touchdowns in the 10-year history of the game.

His 79-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Avery Davis, a Notre Dame commit from Cedar Hills, Texas, capped off a run of 17 straight points that made it 24-10 in the third quarter.

Team Highlight pulled to 24-21 on a 5-yard touchdown run by Toneil Carter, a Texas commit from Houston, with 9:46 remaining in the fourth quarter.

However, Team Armour stopped Team Highlight on downs on their final two drives.

Running back Khalan Laborn, a Florida State commit out of Virginia Beach, Virginia, rushed for 74 yards on eight carries with a 21-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to take home MVP honors for Team Highlight.

Team Armour linebacker Dylan Moses, an Alabama commit from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, set a game record for unassisted tackles with 10. Moses was one of nine players in the game committed to the Crimson Tide.

Safety Xavier McKinney of Roswell, Georgia, announced his verbal commitment to Alabama during the game.

Team Armour quarterback Myles Brennan, an LSU commit from Bay Saint Louis, Mississippi, finished 7 of 13 for 111 yards and a touchdown.

Team Highlight quarterback Kellen Mond, a Texas A&M commit from San Antonio, led all rushers with 84 yards on 14 carries. He also threw for 90 yards.

Team Armour defensive lineman K’Lavon Chaisson, an uncommitted prospect from Houston, had three sacks and five tackles for loss.

Other in-game commitments included linebacker Nathan Proctor Jr., from Indian Head, Maryland, to Virginia Tech; linebacker Breon Dixon, from Loganville, Georgia., to Ole Miss; safety DeAngelo Gibbs, from Loganville, Georgia, to Georgia; and wide receiver Markquese Bell, from Bridgeton, New Jersey, to Maryland.