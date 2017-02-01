Je’Quari Godfrey Signs with USC on Football Signing Day 2017

The only committed cornerback in USC’s 2017 recruiting class is in. Three-star Je’Quari Godfrey officially signed his letter of intent with the Trojans on Signing Day.

Less than a month ago, Je’Quari Godfrey was slated to join the Cal Bears. Two weeks after flipping his commitment to USC, the cornerback as signed as a Trojan.

Godfrey had been a Cal commit for almost eight months when he took an official visit to USC on Jan. 13 and shortly after pledged for the Trojans instead.

The three-star Bishop O’Dowd product joins high school teammate Alijah Vera-Tucker as one of the newest USC additions.

The Skinny

Godfrey has intriguing size at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, but ranks No. 67 among cornerbacks for 2017 per the 247Sports composite. He’s also the No. 68 player in California.

Despite the low recruiting ranking, Godfrey fits what USC defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast wants from his cornerbacks — namely size and physicality.

Where He Fits

Even though USC is losing Adoree’ Jackson to the NFL, the Trojans should be fine on the depth front at cornerback in 2017, so Godfrey is likely to redshirt.

That might have been expected even if the depth situation was more dire as Godfrey is coming off a season-ending knee injury and will need time to get back to full speed.

Once he’s recovered and good to go, Godfrey will have opportunities at USC soon enough as Jonathan Lockett will graduate after 2017 and Iman Marshall is likely to leave for the pros.

High School Highlights

He Reminds Us Of…Devian Shelton

When it comes to size, it’s hard to find a cornerback who compares to Godfrey at 6-foot-2. So Devian Shelton will have to do as a tall project at CB.

