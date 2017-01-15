Je’Quari Godfrey Commits To 2017 USC Football Recruiting Class

Three-star cornerback Je’Quari Godfrey committed to the 2017 USC football recruiting class on Sunday, flipping his commitment away from Cal.

USC’s weekend of official visits yielded at least one positive result on Sunday, as former Cal commit Je’Quari Godfrey announced his commitment to the Trojans.

The three-star cornerback took to Twitter with a collage of photos from his visit declaring his switch.

“I would first like to send a huge thank you to the entire Cal football program. They have been amazing to my family and I throughout the entire recruiting process and my commitment,” Godfrey wrote. “Thank you for seeing my potential and believing so strongly in my talents, but I am announcing that I’m decommitting from Cal.

“I’m ready to be a Trojan and am now committed 100% to the University of Southern California.”

Committed to the University of Southern California #FightOn ✌️🔴 pic.twitter.com/HoYnPh0UBf — Jay Godfrey (@Jay_Godfrey22) January 15, 2017



Godfrey is the No. 72 player in the state of California, per the 247Sports composite, and the No. 71 cornerback in the class.

The Bishop O’Dowd prospect committed to the Bears back in May of last year, but jumped on the chance to get in with the Trojans after talking his official visit this weekend.

Godfrey is the 17th commit for USC in the class of 2017 and the only cornerback currently in the class.

With Adoree’ Jackson likely leaving for the NFL draft, USC could use a reinforcement or two at the position in this cycle.

The Trojans had recently lost the commitment of three-star cornerback Wylan Free and struck out when five-star Darnay Holmes picked UCLA at the U.S. Army All-American game.

