Javon Kinlaw Commits to South Carolina Over USC On Signing Day

Four-star junior college defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw announced his commitment to South Carolina over USC on Signing Day 2017.

At 6-foot-6, 305 pounds, Javon Kinlaw of Jones County Junior College in Ellisville, Miss. was a target to boost USC football’s depth on the defensive line.

But his signature isn’t in the cards, as the 11th-ranked junior college prospect in the 247Sports Composite committed to the other USC on Tuesday night, South Carolina.

The decision isn’t a surprise for the Trojans, as Will Muschamp’s South Carolina always had the upper hand.

Kinlaw committed to Gamecocks coming out of high school in the 2016 recruiting class, but headed to the junior college ranks for a season as a still-committed recruit after failing to qualify.

Though he de-committed in November to give the Trojans a chance in a time of serious need, the writing was on the wall even as recently as this weekend.

Columbia news outlet The State had the story:

“I’m all set, South Carolina 100 percent,” Kinlaw said. “Just haven’t committed yet. They know I’m not going anywhere else. I loved it, being home and knowing a lot of people here. Every time I come here they show me a lot of love. They were telling me I’ve got a chance to come in and play early. Me being a JUCO guy and them bringing in a lot of young guys, you can’t depend on young guys, they’re kind of depending on me to come in and play.”

For the Trojans, Kinlaw was the third biggest defensive line prospect on the board going into Signing Day, after five-star Georgia defensive tackle Auburey Solomon, and four-star Utah tackle Jay Tufele. Both will announce on Signing Day, with Michigan and Utah being the opposing schools to watch, respectively.

USC has two defensive tackles currently in the 2017 recruiting class as they look to replace Stevie Tu’ikolovatu: early enrollee Marlon Tuipulotu and three-star Brandon Pili.

