James Madison suspends 7 ahead of national title berth

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) James Madison has suspended seven players before meeting Youngstown State for the Football Championship Subdivision national championship.

The Dukes (13-1) beat five-time defending national champion North Dakota State 27-17 in Fargo, North Dakota, on Saturday to earn a berth in their second national title game. They won the 2004 national title, defeating Montana 31-21.

The suspensions were first reported by the Daily News-Record of Harrisonburg, Virginia.

James Madison did not initially indicate who was suspended or why, but it confirmed Wednesday that the players include No. 2 receiver Terrence Alls, who made 39 catches for 575 yards and five touchdowns this season, and Brandon Hereford, who made a team-high 96 tackles.

Dukes spokesman Kevin Warner said none of the seven played against North Dakota State.

The national title game is Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas.