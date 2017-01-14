James Madison celebrates FCS title at parade

(STATS) – There was a sea of purple in Harrisonburg, Virginia, on Saturday as James Madison’s football team celebrated its 2016 FCS national championship before several thousand fans who lined the streets for a parade.

The Dukes beat Youngstown State 28-14 on Jan. 7 to join the 2004 team as the only national champions in school history.

The parade included coach Mike Houston, his staff and the players as well as local dignitaries, school officials, the band and cheerleaders.

Houston, who completed his first season at James Madison with a 14-1 record, told the crowd from the courthouse steps in Court Square, “What I inherited was the finest group of young men I’ve ever met.”

Temperatures were just above the freezing mark, prompting JMU president Jonathan Alger to remark, “It may be cold today, but the Dukes are hot. All of you are part of the team that got us to Frisco. Thanks for being part of the 12th man.”