Jalen Hurts Says Arkansas Was The Loudest Stadium The Tide Played In

Sorry LSU, according to Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts Arkansas was the loudest stadium the Tide played in this year.

Alabama played in some allegedly intimidating environments this year. The Tide had to travel to Tennessee and hear the hill people holler, they had to go to Ole Miss and listen to the black rebel land shark bears, and they of course had to go to LSU and endure the calls of the swamp folk. In the end though it was the fine people of Arkansas who made the most noise when Alabama came to town.

Alabama QB Jalen Hurts says the loudest environment he played in this year was Arkansas. https://t.co/AEe3cHdvND — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) December 28, 2016

To some, especially LSU fans, this might be surprising, but not to me. Arkansas fans are loud and proud. They don’t get the same reputation as LSU fans, because in general they aren’t yelling slurs, curses, or throwing things, but they are still a very loud crowd.

It’s a shame that the Arkansas fanbase doesn’t have more of a reputation for being loud, and Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium doesn’t have more of a reputation for being a tough place to play. Just because the hogs do it right doesn’t mean they don’t do it loud. Maybe if they had bells that went CLANGA CLANGA CLANGA they’d get more respect?

Now I know that the comments of this article’s comments will soon be filled with rajun cajun swamp folk that are angrier than Ed Orgeron at a speech therapist, but if you want to Alabama to fear playing you at home you need to occasionally win against Alabama at home, or at least score a touchdown.

Congrats to the hogs on bringing the homefield heat this year against the Tide!

