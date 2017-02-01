Jacob Lichtenstein Signs with USC Football on Signing Day 2017

The defensive end with upside for USC’s 2017 recruiting class is in. Jacob Lichtenstein officially signed his letter of intent with the Trojans on Signing Day.

Three-star defensive end Jacob Lichtenstein committed to USC back in August and stuck with the Trojans all the way through despite the rocky start to the 2016 season and the distance factor being from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Lichtenstein finished up his recruiting process by signing with the Trojans on Wednesday, locking in to the class of 2017.

Welcome to the #TrojanFamily, @BigLichh! The Florida to USC pipeline continues with talented DL Jacob Lichtenstein. #F1GH7ON pic.twitter.com/QC4p67BFEC — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) February 1, 2017

The Skinny

Rated as the No. 20 strongside defensive end in the class by the 247Sports composite, Lichtenstein is not a particularly highly-rated recruit, but his size at 6-foot-5 makes him an interesting prospect.

He plays the game with the right mindset, giving max effort on every snap, and made a living in opposing backfields in high school. At the college level, he’ll find success if he can pair those attributes with some more refinement.

Where He Fits

Weighing in at 248 pounds coming out of high school, Lichtenstein will need to bulk up before he’ll see the field at USC.

The Trojans may have depth concerns at defensive tackle, but the defensive end spot is in good hands with Rasheem Green and Christian Rector.

Lichtenstein will have the luxury of time to develop before being thrown into the fire.

High School Highlights

He Reminds Us Of…Greg Townsend

Though not as highly touted coming out of high school, Jacob Lichtenstein is similar to Greg Townsend in his drive and pursuit. While he’ll need development, he’s a quick, tactical defensive end who could thrive in USC’s defensive system as a sound run-stopper with enough the speed to rush the quarterback.

