Jacksonville State falls amid solid OVC showing

(STATS) – Beating an FBS team continues to be one of the few things that eludes Jacksonville State coach John Grass.

The No. 5 Gamecocks fell at Georgia Tech 37-10 on Saturday, which dropped their fourth-year coach to 0-4 against the FBS. He’s 31-0 in all other regular-season games.

Jacksonville State led 7-3 late into the first half on Bryant Horn’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Krenwick Sanders, but Georgia Tech gained control after option quarterback TaQuon Marshall passed for three scores in a 7-minute, 20-second span, starting with a go-ahead 27-yarder to Ricky Jeune with 1:20 left in the second quarter.

The four FBS losses under Grass are one more for the Gamecocks than the non-FBS losses as he’s 34-7 overall. He’s guided them to three straight OVC titles as well as an FCS runner-up finish in 2015.

Despite Jacksonville State’s defeat, OVC teams have been making a solid showing against FBS opponents this season. The conference getting just one playoff bid last year – after it had two in 2014 and ’15 and three in ’13 – probably didn’t sit well with the teams chasing the Gamecocks.

Also on Saturday, Eastern Kentucky led Kentucky at halftime before falling 27-16. UT Martin was ahead of Ole Miss until the final minute of the first half before the Rebels pulled away to a 45-23 victory.

The Week 2 results came on top of Tennessee State’s 17-10 FBS win over Georgia State in the opening week of the season, which earned the Tigers a No. 23 ranking this week. Also, Eastern Kentucky hung within 31-17 of Western Kentucky and Austin Peay, which hasn’t won since 2014, only fell 26-14 to Cincinnati.