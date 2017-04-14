Jacksonville set to celebrate 20th season

(STATS) – Jacksonville University will play six home games as part of the Dolphins’ 20th season – coach Ian Shields’ second guiding the Pioneer Football League program.

The Dolphins, who finished 5-5 last season, will open the 11-game schedule on Aug. 31 at Mercer.

Their home schedule at D.B. Milne Field consists of two games against sub-FCS programs, Walsh (Sept. 16) and Guilford (Sept. 30), and four PFL matchups, Davidson (Oct. 7), defending champion San Diego (Oct. 21), Valparaiso (Nov. 4) and Stetson (Nov. 11).

The Dolphins’ league games on the road are Marist (Sept. 23), Butler (Oct. 14), Campbell (Oct. 28) and Drake (Nov. 18).

“Obviously, we are familiar with the caliber of teams we will be going up against during the conference season in the PFL,” Shields added. “We have been working hard throughout the offseason to make sure we’re ready to meet those challenges.”

—=

2017 Jacksonville schedule

Aug. 31, at Mercer

Sept. 16, Walsh

Sept. 23, at Marist*

Sept. 30, Guilford

Oct. 7, Davidson*

Oct. 14, at Butler*

Oct. 21, San Diego*

Oct. 28, at Campbell*

Nov. 4, Valparaiso*

Nov. 11, Stetson*

Nov. 18, at Drake*

* – PFL game