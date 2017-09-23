Jackson, Peoples lead No. 13 Hokies past ODU, 38-0 (Sep 23, 2017)

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) Josh Jackson threw for three touchdowns and Steven Peoples scored three Saturday, leading No. 13 Virginia Tech past Old Dominion 38-0.

Peoples scored on receptions of 17 and 43 yards, the latter when Jackson threw for a well-covered Cam Phillips in the end zone and the ball was tipped into Peoples’ arms. Peoples also scored on a 1-yard run, and Jackson hit C.J. Carroll with a 5-yard scoring pass for the Hokies (4-0). Virginia Tech started slowly for the second consecutive game, but has scored 95 consecutive points since it last allowed any.

The Monarchs (2-2), playing an Atlantic Coast Conference opponent for the second week in a row, fell to 0-9 against Power Five schools.

The game was the first meeting between the schools and featured the first career start for 17-year-old Old Dominion quarterback Steven Williams Jr. He showed a nifty ability to escape the Hokies’ pass rush, getting sacked just once, but completed just 8 of 26 for 85 yards. Monarchs receivers didn’t help by dropping several balls, including one that Travis Fulgham could have taken 75 yards for a touchdown.

By then, Jackson and the Hokies had removed all suspense.

Jackson was 20 for 30 for 298 yards and has now thrown for 11 touchdowns. He did throw his first interception of the season against the Monarchs, but Virginia Tech took the ball away three players later, leading to their first touchdown midway through the second quarter.

THE TAKEAWAY

Old Dominion: The Monarchs didn’t get pushed around as much up front as they had a week earlier against North Carolina, and they got some good penetration that disrupted Jackson early, but they eventually wore down. They will fare much better against similarly sized competition in Conference USA.

Virginia Tech: The Hokies started slowly for the second week in a row, and while the results suggest they are just fine once they get untracked offensively, they might do well to try to find their rhythm more quickly going forward when they are playing ACC competition.

UP NEXT:

Old Dominion opens Conference USA play at home against Florida Atlantic.

Virginia Tech remains at home and plays defending national champion and No. 2-ranked Clemson on Saturday night.

