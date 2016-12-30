Jabrill Peppers will not play Orange Bowl due to hamstring injury

Michigan's Jabrill Peppers will not play in Friday night's Orange Bowl against Florida State due to a hamstring injury, the team announced.

Peppers injured his hamstring after participating in team practice all week. ESPN's Adam Schefter says the injury is not major but there was not enough time to heal.

Peppers is coming off a season in which he was named a Heisman Trophy finalist. Peppers played 15 different positions for Michigan during the regular season on offense, defense and special teams. He finished the year with 66 tackles, 13.0 tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks and one interception. He also recorded one punt return touchdown and three touchdown receptions.

This article originally appeared on