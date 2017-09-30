Ivy League season opens to surprises

(STATS) – Turn the Ivy League upside down.

Columbia followed up Dartmouth’s late-game heroics at Penn on Friday night with some of its own Saturday in a 28-24 win at Princeton. The two upsets mean last year’s co-champs have started the season with losses.

Columbia, which tied for sixth place last season, pulled out the win on Anders Hill’s 63-yard touchdown pass to Ronald Smith II with 1:12 left. The Lions are 3-0 for the first time since 1996, when they won their first six games en route to an 8-2 record.

Dartmouth (3-0), coming off a last-place finish in the league, scored its game-winning touchdown on the final play of a 16-13 win over Penn.