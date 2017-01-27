Isaiah Pola-Mao Commits To 2017 USC Football Recruiting Class

Four-star safety Isaiah Pola-Mao announced his commitment to the 2017 USC football recruiting class, picking the Trojans over ASU and Washington.

The 2017 USC football recruiting class got another new addition on Friday morning as Isaiah Pola-Mao committed to the Trojans.

The four-star safety had narrowed his choices down to USC, ASU and Washington after his official visit to Los Angeles last week. It looks like he’ll be heading back to LA in a few months as part of the newest crop of Trojans.

Pola-Mao is the No. 14 safety in the class of 2017, the No. 2 player in Arizona and the No. 116 prospect in the country.

Standing 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, he will bring size and physicality to the Trojan secondary, something defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast has prioritized in recruiting.

That’s evident in USC’s other safety commit for 2017 — four-star Las Vegas-product Bubba Bolden.

Pola-Mao and Bolden share a similar skillset, something which threw a shade of doubt over whether or not Pola-Mao would be interested in committing to the Trojans after Bolden made his announcement at the U.S. Army All-American game.

However, the Trojans brought both players in for official visits on the same weekend in mid-January and now it’s clear that there is space for both in Pendergast’s plans defensively.

With Pola-Mao’s addition, USC’s 2017 class now stands at 19 commitments with just five scholarships remaining to fill.

The Trojans enter the final weekend of recruiting with a boost from the newest pledge, but will look to close things out even stronger over the next few days with commitment announcements to come from top targets like five-star receiver Joseph Lewis, four-star defensive tackles Jay Tufele and Aubrey Solomon, athlete Greg Johnson, linebacker Levi Jones, tight end Josh Falo, cornebrack Elijah Blades and more.

