Isaiah Pola-Mao Commitment Announcement Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Four-star safety Isaiah Pola-Mao is set to announce his commitment choice between USC, ASU and Washington on Friday morning at 7:00 a.m. Pacific.

The Mountain Pointe-prospect is choosing between USC, ASU and Washington for his college destination with a 7:00 a.m. Pacific announcement time live on the web on Friday.

To access the live stream from MaxPreps.com, you can click here.

Pola-Mao is one of the top safety recruits in the country this year, ranking No. 14 in the 247Sports composite at his position. He is also rated as the 116th player in the class.

The Trojans are pursuing Pola-Mao with the hopes of completing an elite safety haul which already includes Bishop Gorman’s Bubba Bolden.

Standing at 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, Pola Mao fits the mold for defensive coordinator Clancy Pendergast, who prefers tall and physical safeties in his aggressive scheme.

Also hot on Pola-Mao’s tail are ASU and Washington. The Sun Devils hold an advantage being the local favorites though the 247Sports Crystal Ball predictions have all the momentum going USC’s way when it comes to Pola-Mao’s ultimate landing spot.

Pola-Mao visited USC in mid-January, but the Trojans won’t know if that visit made enough of an impression on the highly-coveted safety until he picks a hat on Friday morning.

The Trojans recently won a major recruiting battle against Washington with the flip of defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu while ASU took the commitment of three-star safety KJ Jarrell, who had USC among his favorites, on Wednesday.

