Virginia Tech all-time leading receiver Isaiah Ford to enter 2017 NFL Draft

Virginia Tech’s all-time leading receiver Isaiah Ford will enter the 2017 NFL Draft, the junior announced on Monday afternoon.

Ford became the second Virginia Tech underclassman to elect to enter the NFL Draft since the Belk Bowl last Thursday. Bucky Hodges, of course, was the other.

No looking back. Thank you for everything Hokie Nation! #ProudHokie pic.twitter.com/CbipqnE7Tz — Isaiah Ford (@IAF_1) January 2, 2017

Ford just capped off a record-setting season as a junior, recording 79 receptions for 1,094 yards and seven touchdown catches. He chooses to forego his final season of collegiate eligibility as Virginia Tech’s career leader in receptions (210), yards (2,967), and receiving touchdowns (24).

Like Bucky Hodges, Isaiah Ford is expected to be one of the top receivers off of the board in April’s NFL Draft. While some mock drafts have him going higher, many of the most recent mocks have Ford as an early-to-mid second round pick.

As for the Hokies, the void will be filled most prominently with rising senior Cam Phillips, who took on an increased role in the offense as the season went along. Phillips has been productive throughout each of his three seasons in Blacksburg, with this year being his most productive since entering the school.

Phillips finished the season as MVP of the Belk Bowl with six catches for 115 yards in the bowl finale, concluding a junior year in which he caught 76 passes for 983 yards and five touchdowns. When he takes over as the top returning target next season, there is a chance that Phillips could follow in the footsteps of Bucky Hodges and Isaiah Ford to become the next Hokies receiver to go pro at the conclusion of his senior season.

