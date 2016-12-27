Isaiah Ford Draft Stock

Isaiah Ford may or may not leave Virginia Tech after the Belk Bowl but here is a inside preview of his draft stock.

Ford has had a catch in every game since he stepped on campus and now owns just about every receiving record at Virginia Tech. He does have very good size and arm length for the position. His frame, while a bit slender, has room to add bulk which could make him that much more imposing to defensive backs.

Ford possesses an intriguing blend of agility, speed and body control. Lining up all over the Virginia Tech offense, he is quick to enter his route and controls his gears well to stack cornerbacks, force them to commit their hips and gain a step at the stem.

If Ford goes out for a deep route you can bet the Hokies quarterback will find him behind the defense as he does as an excellent job getting out of his breaks and off of the defender once the ball is snapped.

Take a look at the Pitt game from this season. He was thrown to 19 times and caught 10 of those passes. He had two memorable catches against Pitt that helped his team come out with the win.

The first catch was a touchdown that will live forever in the memories for Hokies fans as Ford passed Antonio Freeman on the all-time touchdowns list with 23.

The second catch came when it seemed like the Pitt defender was going to intercept the ball from Jerod Evans but as you can see in the video, the ball bounced around and Ford came away with the incredible reception.

Here is what CBS Sports had to say on their NFL Mock Draft about Ford’s strengths:

Ford does an excellent job tracking the deep ball and stays focused through the catch to secure contested balls. On short routes and end-arounds, he displays above average initial quickness and peripheral vision to sense developing lanes, follow blocks and routinely make the first defender miss.

CBS Sports also gave their weakness on Ford:

He has made a conscious effort to add muscle to his frame, but he is still leaner than ideal and his narrow shoulders and thin bones limit his growth potential. Although very tough as a ballcarrier, he lacks the body strength to power through or break tackles and is very underwhelming as a blocker. Ford stays focused at the catch point, but he isn’t a strong traffic target and is clearly at his best when given space to work.

Our colleagues at withthefirstpick.com gave their analysis on Isaiah Ford and his possible draft selection with them saying he goes in the third round but the team was not said. With The First Pick did say that Ford’s combine workout numbers will help his draft stock but if he has a bad showing it won’t kill his draft stock either.

Walterfootball.com‘s Charlie Campbell says on his NFL Mock Draft that Ford will go in the third round to the Tennessee Titans with their 84th overall pick. However, draftsite.com has Ford going in the second round, two picks behind Hodges’, to the Seattle Seahawks with their 56th overall pick.

In yesterday’s piece, I gave my prediction as to where Bucky Hodges would go in the NFL Draft, and I believe that if Ford leaves for the NFL he will be a early pick. Either going in the first round to the Baltimore Ravens with their 17th pick or early in the second round to the San Diego Chargers with their 39th pick.

