Irma continues to change FCS schedule

(STATS) – Hurricane Irma continues to alter this week’s FCS schedule as it moves toward the United States.

The Citadel’s home game against Presbyterian on Saturday has been switched from Charleston, South Carolina, to Presbyterian, located 170 miles northwest in Clinton. Kickoff will be at noon ET.

Other impacted games include: Charleston Southern at South Carolina State, which was postponed; Alcorn State’s visit to FIU, which was moved from Miami to Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, at 7 p.m. Friday night; New Hampshire-Georgia Southern, which was moved to Legion Field at 4 p.m. Saturday; and Northern Colorado’s trip to Gainesville to face Florida, which was moved up to noon from its originally scheduled 7:30 p.m. start.

Irma, a Category 5 hurricane that the National Hurricane Center has termed “potentially catastrophic,” was moving off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic on Thursday morning. It is projected to turn toward Florida and potentially make a devastating impact this weekend.