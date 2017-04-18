Iowa, Iowa State renew series through 2023

Iowa and Iowa State announced Tuesday that their annual series has been extended through 2023, temporarily quelling fears that the matchup could be on the way out.

The Hawkeyes and Cyclones tacked two years onto a matchup that’s been contested every season since 1977. The Hawkeyes lead the series 42-22.

There was concern that Iowa might want to put the series on pause now that the Big Ten has moved to a nine-game schedule. But the series between the instate rivals has been tight in recent years – save for Iowa’s 42-3 thrashing of the Cyclones in 2016 – and Iowa State’s facilities have improved to the point where a push for Big 12 relevance might not be far off.

Iowa State hosts the Hawkeyes on Sept. 9.