Iowa Football: Wide Receiver Jay Scheel Retires

On Saturday morning Iowa football sophomore wide receiver Jay Scheel announced his retirement from football citing health as his reason.

He took to Instagram to thank Hawkeyes’ fans and explain why he decided to retire. Along with thanking fans, coaches and family, Scheel also explained how he’s had multiple knee surgeries on both knees and has now found another problem.

Scheel was the top recruit in Iowa’s 2014 class as a four-star receiver. He had not found his footing with the team, though.

He redshirted as a freshman and only appeared in six games this past season as a sophomore. Scheel recorded five receptions for 56 yards and gained four yards on his one rushing attempt.

The 6-1, 195 pound receiver likely would have had a bigger role in 2017 with the departure of Riley McCarron. He, Matt VandeBerg and Jerminic Smith were considered Iowa’s top three receiving options in 2017.

