Iowa Football: Two Former Hawkeyes Make NFL Pro Bowl

The NFL named two former Iowa offensive linemen to the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl

Many consider Iowa football O-Line U. They won the Joe Moore Award this year over Alabama as the nation’s top offensive line, and two former Iowa Hawkeyes’ offensive linemen have been selected to the 2017 NFL Pro Bowl.

The NFL named Marshal Yanda of the Baltimore Ravens, who will be participating in his sixth in a row, and Brandon Scherff of the Washington football team, who will make his first appearance this year, Pro Bowlers this season.

Baltimore drafted Yanda in the third round of the 2003 NFL Draft, and he has been one of the best guards in the league since. Along with now six Pro Bowls, he’s also been named to four All-Pro teams, won Super Bowl XLVII and was the Ravens’ 2015 MVP.

The Ravens only rushed for 1,269 yards on 3.9 yards per carry, but a big reason is their lack of a reliable running back. Still, Yanda continued his great NFL career by being the most consistent member of the Ravens’ offensive line this year.

Plus, Baltimore ranked 11th in sacks allowed this season. The Ravens only allowed 28 sacks this year and threw for 3,591 yards.

Washington drafted Brandon Scherff fifth overall in 2015 after he won the Outland Trophy as the best interior lineman in the nation. The PFWA named him to the All-Rookie Team, but this is his first Pro Bowl selection.

Washington ranked 18th in the NFL with 1,450 rushing yards and ninth in yards per carry at 4.4. They have also scored 13 rushing touchdowns, which is tied with New Orleans for the 11th most in the NFL.

Along with a solid running game, Washington only allowed 19 sacks. Only the Oakland Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers allowed fewer.

Congrats to both Marshal Yanda and Brandon Scherff. They’re a prime example of why Iowa is considered O-Line U.

