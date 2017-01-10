Iowa Football: Seven Hawkeyes in Divisional Round Of NFL Playoffs

A look at the seven former Hawkeyes in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs

Iowa football is well-represented in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs this weekend with seven players still on NFL playoff rosters.

On Saturday, the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks kickoff at 3:35 p.m. Jonathan Babineaux and Adrian Clayborn are both former Hawkeyes now on the Falcons. Clayborn and Babineaux started seven and six games, respectively, this season.

While neither are Pro Bowl caliber players with Atlanta, they have still had solid seasons in their little playing time. Babineaux recorded 14 tackles and Clayborn had 19 tackles and five sacks to go along with his first fumble recovery touchdown of his six-year career. Clayborn finished second on Atlanta in sacks this season.

After Atlanta and Seattle, the Houston Texans and New England Patriots kickoff at 7:15 p.m.

Tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz, who is having a career year, will be an important part of Houston’s passing game. He recorded 35 yards on two receptions in Houston’s Wild Card game against the Oakland Raiders last weekend.

The Texans will likely have to rely on their pass game more this week against a New England offense that could take a quick, early lead. That said, Fiedorowicz does not have a reception in two career games against New England.

Then, on Sunday, the Green Bay Packers travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys at 3:40 p.m., which features five former Hawkeyes.

On Green Bay, starting tackle Bryan Bulaga, safety and kick returner Micah Hyde, and defensive tackle Mike Daniels will take on outside linebacker Anthony Hitchens of the Dallas Cowboys.

Bulaga was an integral part of Green Bay’s pass blocking in their win over New York last weekend. Mike Daniels recorded four tackles, as well.

Hyde was the star of the trio, though. He finished second on the team with seven tackles and had a beautiful pass breakup in the first half to prevent a Sterling Shepard touchdown. He also had a couple of productive kick returns.

This is the Cowboys’ first postseason game of 2016 but Hitchens’ third career playoff game. He recorded seven tackles, including five in a loss to Green Bay in 2015, in his first two games.

This season, Hitchens has 35 tackles and 1.5 sacks on the fifth best scoring defense in the NFL. He ranks sixth on the team in tackles and ninth in sacks on Dallas. He will have to try to slow down Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay’s elite pass offense.

The winners of this week’s games will move on to their respective Conference Championship Game next weekend.

