Iowa Football: Senior Bowl Grades For Beathard, King, Johnson

Iowa football had three players in the Senior Bowl. Here’s a look at how they performed.

This year, Iowa football had three players in the Senior Bowl. C.J. Beathard, Jaleel Johnson and Desmond King played for the North All-Stars but lost to the South All-Stars 16-15 on Saturday afternoon.

Since it’s an all-star game and NFL scouts are trying to scout as many players as possible, they didn’t play the entire game. Johnson and King played at least half of the defensive possessions, but Beathard only took snaps in the second quarter while Nathan Peterman played the rest of the game.

Still, the former Iowa players had chances to showcase their skills in front of every NFL team, even if it came in a loss. Plus, this is the last game they will play until the NFL Draft. All that is left are Pro Days, personal team workouts and the NFL Combine.

While a good Senior Bowl won’t make or break a player’s draft stock, a good game certainly wouldn’t hurt. That said, here’s a look at how the three former Hawkeyes played in this year’s Senior Bowl.

C.J. Beathard: F

Senior Bowl Stats: 1-of-2 passing, 4 passing yards, 12 rushing yards

C.J. Beathard only played on two possessions and one play to end the first half, but there’s a reason Nathan Peterman received the majority of the snaps. While no quarterback opened NFL scouts’ eyes enough to skyrocket them up draft boards, Beathard’s poor play didn’t help his draft stock, even if he’s only a projected seventh round pick.

Beathard started his afternoon with a good 12-yard scramble on third-and-seven to pick up the first down. On a bad snap, Beathard kept his poise in the pocket and showed his underrated scrambling to evade a collapsing pocket.

It followed with a beautiful throw to Zay Jones for a potential 43-yard touchdown, but a face mask penalty brought it back. After that, it all went downhill for Beathard.

On a designed screen, his offensive line didn’t block the South’s defensive line at all and it led to Beathard being hit hard when trying to throw the screen pass. He fumbled but North recovered.

Then on his second possession, Beathard rolled out to his right on a play-action but had to throw across his body downfield to tight end Jeremy Sprinkle. It was a difficult throw, but it still didn’t reach him. Beathard completed his only pass of the game to Cooper Kupp for four yards on the next play before being sacked to end the drive.

On the last play of the half, the South sacked Beathard again and forced a fumble, but the North recovered again.

Even though the South pressured him, Beathard showed little pocket awareness and no mobility. He stood in the pocket, didn’t protect the ball and waited to get sacked. It would have been the perfect plays for him to showcase his mobility, ability to throw on the run or checking it down to his running back.

Jaleel Johnson: B+

Senior Bowl Stats: 3 tackles

Jaleel Johnson followed up a solid week of practice with a good Senior Bowl. He recorded the fastest speeds among defensive tackles at practice and helped his draft stock even more with his three tackles.

It made it easier to block the defensive line since teams weren’t allowed to blitz. Johnson didn’t record a sack as a result, but he had a huge hit on Davis Webb in the second half and finished with three tackles on the afternoon.

Johnson put pressure on the quarterback all game and stuffed the running lanes. He showed his strength by pushing his blocker back on almost every play.

In fact, according to Pro Football Focus, Johnson had the fourth highest defensive grade on the North’s team at 77.1. Lorenzo Jerome led the defense with two interceptions and a grade of 85.

Johnson didn’t get a ton of coverage since he didn’t record a sack, fumble or intercept a pass, but he continued to help his draft stock by showing his intangibles and dominating the South’s offensive line all game.

Desmond King: D

Senior Bowl Stats: 2 Tackles

Desmond King has played better games. South’s quarterback Joshua Dobbs didn’t go after him often, but he was successful when he did. In two tries, Dobbs completed both passes against King and both went for a first down.

King had a decent week of practice, recording the top speed on Thursday, but he didn’t help his draft stock on Saturday afternoon. For teams trying to figure out if he’s a cornerback or safety, King may have teams leaning more towards safety now.

He played soft coverage that Dobbs read easily. It became an easy pass-and-catch when he gave his receivers too much room at the line of scrimmage.

Chad Williams YAC pic.twitter.com/BVSbwySPb2 — Aaron Nagler (@AaronNagler) January 28, 2017

Along with poor coverage on the play above, King looked slow in comparison to Chad Williams. It contradicts his recorded speeds at practice this week and will have teams waiting until the NFL Combine to get a better grasp on his speed.

Lorenzo Jerome stole the show among defensive backs with beautiful pass breakups and two interceptions, but Desmond King didn’t help his draft stock. He’s still a projected first or second rounder, but more teams might look at him as a safety in the future.

