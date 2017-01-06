Iowa Football: Offensive Coordinator Greg Davis Retires

Offensive coordinator Greg Davis announced his retirement on Friday

Greg Davis announced his retirement on Friday after five seasons as Iowa football‘s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

Following a three-point offensive disaster in the Outback Bowl, many were calling for Davis’ job. However, before the Outback Bowl, head coach Kirk Ferentz said that he’d be surprised if Davis wasn’t back in 2017.

For that reason, this news is a huge surprise.

That said, the Hawkeyes ranked 95th in the nation in points per game this season and never finished top 50 in the nation under Davis.

He was known for his predictable play-calling, especially on third downs, and conservative game plan. Even with quarterbacks like C.J. Beathard and Jake Rudock under Davis, he kept his conservative ground game that featured very few throws longer than 10 yards.

Iowa will never be an air attack offense under Kirk Ferentz, especially with the running backs they recruit, but their inability to pass downfield effectively is still a problem. Even last season when they finished 12-2, Iowa failed to reach 20 points three times.

This season, the offense was up-and-down. They scored 40-plus points against Miami (OH), Iowa State, Purdue and Nebraska. Although, they also failed to reach 15 points against Rutgers, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Penn State, Michigan and Florida.

Offensive line coach and son of Kirk Ferentz, Brian Ferentz, is the favorite to replace Greg Davis. He has been with the Hawkeyes since 2012 after coaching for the New England Patriots for three years. Ferentz also coached an offensive line this year that won the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the best offensive line in the nation.

Iowa has not announced who will take over for Greg Davis, yet.

This article originally appeared on