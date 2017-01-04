Iowa Football: Nine Hawkeyes In 2017 NFL Playoffs

The Iowa Hawkeyes have nine former players in the NFL Playoffs this year

The NFL Playoffs start on Saturday, and Iowa football has nine former players in it this year. The Green Bay Packers have the most with three former Hawkeyes. Atlanta and Dallas each have two, while Houston and Detroit both have one.

On Saturday at 7:15 p.m. CT, Riley Reiff, a former first round pick by the Detroit Lions, will take the field against the Seattle Seahawks. Reiff is questionable to play with a hip injury, though.

Also on Saturday at 3:35 p.m. CT, C.J. Fiedorowicz and the Houston Texans host the Oakland Raiders. Fiedorowicz is having the best season of his young career. He set career-highs across the board with 54 receptions, 559 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

Houston could look his way even more on Saturday with Brock Osweiler moving back under center after the Texans lost Tom Savage to a concussion.

On Sunday at 3:40 p.m. CT, the Packers’ Micah Hyde, Bryan Bulaga and Mike Daniels will host the New York Giants.

Hyde has become Green Bay’s main punt returner over the last couple of weeks. He returned four punts in each of the past two weeks to go along with his play at safety, which he has 45 tackles and three interceptions this season.

Bryan Bulaga started all 16 games at tackle for the Packers this season. Also, Mike Daniels is a starting defensive tackle for Green Bay and recorded 25 tackles and four sacks in the regular season.

The last four Hawkeyes don’t play this week. Adrian Clayborn and Jonathan Babineaux of the Atlanta Falcons have a bye this week. James Morris and Anthony Hitchens of the Dallas Cowboys are also off.

Dallas and Atlanta are the top two seeds, respectively, in the NFC this season and will play the winner of Green Bay/New York and Detroit/Seattle.

