Iowa Football: Jonathan Babineaux, Atlanta Falcons Make Super Bowl LI

Former Iowa football defensive end Jonathan Babineaux will play in Super Bowl LI with the Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons defeated the Green Bay Packers 44-21 in the NFC Championship Game to advance to Super Bowl LI on February 5. The Falcons will play the New England Patriots.

Former Iowa football defensive tackle Jonathan Babineaux will participate in the first Super Bowl of his career. He was limited against Green Bay and did not record a tackle in Atlanta’s blowout win, but he did have three tackles and a sack against Seattle in the Divisional Round.

That said, he is the longest tenured Falcon on their active roster. Babineaux, 35, is in his 12th NFL season and has only played for Atlanta since being drafted in the second round of the 2005 NFL Draft. His career is quickly coming to an end, therefore winning Super Bowl LI would be extra special for him.

Former Hawkeye Adrian Clayborn won’t play in the Super Bowl because of a torn bicep, but he will still get a ring if the Falcons win.

With Atlanta heading to the Super Bowl, it knocked out Micah Hyde, Bryan Bulaga and Mike Daniels of the Green Bay Packers.

On Sunday, Hyde only recorded three tackles to cap his stellar postseason campaign. Matt Ryan and Julio Jones tore apart Green Bay’s secondary and showed they need help in that area outside of Hyde and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

As bad as Green Bay looked, Mike Daniels had arguably his best game of the postseason. He recorded three tackles and his two hits on Ryan was second to Clay Matthews. It’s hard to give too much praise considering Atlanta scored 44 points, but Daniels was one of the only bright spots on the afternoon for the Packers.

To sum up how poorly Green Bay played, Bryan Bulaga even had a tackle after one of Green Bay’s two turnovers. Although, the Packers’ offensive line struggled.

Rodgers was hit seven times and sacked once. Plus, their three running backs only ran for 39 yards on 12 carries. Rodgers led the Packers with 46 rushing yards to give Green Bay a respectable 5.8 yards per carry.

It was a great season for Green Bay and the three former Hawkeyes, but it’s hard not to feel good for Babineaux making his first Super Bowl after 12 seasons with the same team.

This article originally appeared on