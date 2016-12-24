Iowa Football: Impact of Matt VandeBerg Returning

Matt VandeBerg will be back for a fifth season, and Iowa couldn’t be happier

Through the first four games, Iowa football‘s only consistent receiving target was Matt VandeBerg. He led the team in all three major receiving categories with 19 receptions, 284 receiving yards and three touchdowns before breaking his foot and being ruled out for the season.

Riley McCarron took over as C.J. Beathard‘s favorite target, and Jerminic Smith and Akrum Wadley also became integral parts to the passing game.

Still, despite missing the final eight games, VandeBerg ranks top-five in all three categories heading into the bowl game, including second with three touchdowns. It shows how big of a loss he was and how much Beathard and Kirk Ferentz relied on him.

Even though Iowa expected to have VandeBerg back in 2017, the NCAA finally approved his medical waiver hardship this past week. It’s official, the fifth year senior, who led Iowa in receptions and receiving yards in 2015, will return for a fifth year.

Even with Iowa getting back one of their best receivers in recent memory, the offense will look completely different. Multiple offensive linemen are graduating, along with C.J. Beathard, LeShun Daniels Jr, Riley McCarron and George Kittle.

Current freshman Nathan Stanley, who only attempted eight passes in 2016, is the favorite to be the starting quarterback in 2017. Iowa only attempted 23.8 passes per game this year but next year could be closer to 20 with an inexperienced quarterback under center.

Therefore, while VandeBerg might not record 65 catches for 703 yards and four scores like in 2015, he’s the veteran leader on an inexperienced pass attack. Even though Iowa’s offensive game plan will revolve around Akrum Wadley, their offense needs to have at least a respectable passing game.

That said, their offensive attack will likely look like Iowa’s last three regular season games in 2016. The Hawkeyes ran the ball at least 47 times and attempted fewer than 20 passes in all three games. Still, four of their 10 touchdowns in the final three games came through the air. Iowa won’t rely on the pass, but they are also not afraid to throw it in the red zone.

No matter how good Wadley is and how much Iowa wants to run the ball, they will need to pass on third and longs and in big situations. Wadley, who is second on the team with 32 receptions, will once again be a key target out of the backfield, but VandeBerg will have to be a star on a questionable receiving core.

Jerminic Smith had problems with drops this season, and Noah Fant and Jay Scheel are still inexperienced, as they only caught 14 passes and barely saw the field even with Kittle’s injury. One of them, or three-star commit Brandon Smith, will have to step up next year, although the only sure thing is VandeBerg.

Matt VandeBerg will enter 2017 with the reputation as one of the best receivers in the Big Ten because he’s effective in every facet of the passing game. He’s a downfield threat, a great slot receiver in short yardage situations and was Iowa’s most reliable red zone target in 2016. Plus, he didn’t drop multiple passes every game.

Young quarterbacks tend to lean on their top receiver when trying to get acclimated to the college game. There’s no doubt that Kirk Ferentz will run specific plays to try to get VandeBerg open downfield.

Not to mention, Iowa wasn’t afraid to throw multiple screens to McCarron every game when VandeBerg went down. On an even more run-heavy offense with an inexperienced quarterback, Ferentz could opt towards throwing even more screen passes to avoid interceptions or sacks.

Also, once teams started to put pressure on Beathard and focus more on stopping VandeBerg earlier in the year, his production took a significant dip. He recorded 99 and 129 receiving yards in his first two games but only 56 total yards in the next two.

Teams will take that same approach in 2017 because, just like this year, they want Iowa’s other receivers to prove they can make a play. This year, George Kittle stepped up and had his two best receiving games of the year.

It could lead to Iowa’s next top option emerging out of necessity, or more screens to VandeBerg to try to build a connection between him and Stanley and give the offense rhythm.

When it comes down to it, on an Iowa offense that has a lot of uncertainty in the pass game next year, returning a fifth-year senior who is a proven winner and leader will be very beneficial.

VandeBerg’s impact will go beyond the stat sheet and his ability to attract multiple defenders downfield to relieve pressure off of Iowa’s other receivers.

Iowa’s younger receivers will also get a chance to learn from one of the better receivers in the Big Ten instead of putting junior Jerminic Smith as the top option. It will at least add a little stability and certainty to a pass attack that is one of the bigger question marks in the conference heading into next year.

Akrum Wadley should be the offense’s MVP next year, but Matt VandeBerg is arguably Iowa’s biggest returning player.

