Iowa Football: Every Dear Old Gold Outback Bowl Link

Every Outback Bowl related post from Dear Old Gold right here — Will be updated

Iowa football and the Florida Gators will meet in the Outback Bowl on January 2 at 12:00 p.m. CT on ABC.

There are a lot of links here on Dear Old Gold regarding the Outback Bowl. Instead of flipping through numerous articles, here are links to every post related to the Outback Bowl so far. This page will be updated as more posts are written, as well as tweeted out multiple times a day on our Twitter account — @DearOldGold.

Hawkeyes Meet Florida Gators in Outback Bowl: Announcing that Iowa football will play the Florida Gators in the Outback Bowl.

Outback Bowl Provides Defensive Back Showdown: A look at the potential impact Desmond King and Teez Tabor will have on the Outback Bowl.

Hawkeyes History vs Florida Gators: Looking back at the first three meetings between these teams.

Impact of Geoff Collins Accepting Temple Job: How Florida losing their defensive coordinator might impact the Outback Bowl.

Four Key Players In Outback Bowl: Which four players will have the biggest impact on the outcome of the Outback Bowl.

This article originally appeared on