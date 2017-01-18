Iowa Football: Derrick Mitchell Jr To Transfer

Running back Derrick Mitchell Jr will transfer from the University of Iowa

Iowa football running back Derrick Mitchell Jr, who will graduate in May, is transferring from the University of Iowa and will play his final season of college football elsewhere. Mitchell is a grad transfer, therefore he won’t need to sit out a year before being eligible to play.

Mitchell originally was a wide receiver before Iowa moved him to running back. Mitchell did not have a big role during his three seasons at Iowa.

In 2016, he carried the ball just two times for 12 yards and a touchdown. He also had six receptions for 24 yards.

In his career, Mitchell had 174 yards and three touchdowns on 27 carries, along with 21 receptions for 165 yards.

Iowa football has now lost two running backs from last year’s roster. LeShun Daniels Jr graduated and is entering the NFL Draft, therefore Akrum Wadley will have little competition in the backfield next season.

Many expected Toks Akinribade and Mitchell to split carries behind Wadley next season.

There is no indication of where Mitchell will play next season, but look for him to try to start somewhere during his final season of eligibility.

