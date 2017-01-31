Iowa Football 2017 National Signing Day Live Tracker

A live tracker to keep up to date on all the recruiting information leading up to National Signing Day

As the craziness of National Signing Day ensues, we will be keeping track of which players choose Iowa football. All rankings are courtesy of 247Sports.

It’s been a crazy couple of months filled with Iowa landing their first five-star recruit since 2005 but also having key recruits decommit from the program. It’s not over, though, as National Signing Day could bring more players to Iowa City.

So far, the Iowa Hawkeyes have 18 players in their 2017 class. 247Sports has Iowa’s class 37th in the nation and seventh in the Big Ten.

Bookmark this page to follow along with our National Signing Day live tracker.

Current Football Commits (18)

DE

A.J. Epenesa 6-5, 260 lbs (Edwardsville, IL), ★★★★★

OT

Tristan Wirfs 6-4, 290 lbs (Mount Vernon, IA), ★★★★

OT

Mark Kallenberger 6-6, 250 lbs (Bettendorf, IA), ★★★

CB

Djimon Colbert 6-0, 210 lbs (Mission, KS), ★★★

QB

Peyton Mansell 6-2, 189 lbs (Belton, TX), ★★★

RB

Kyshaun Bryan 5-10, 190 lbs (Fort Lauderdale, FL), ★★★

DE

Levi Duwa 6-3, 230 lbs (Wellman, IA), ★★★

CB

Matt Hankins 6-0, 158 lbs (Flower Mound, TX), ★★★

WR

Brandon Smith 6-3, 205 lbs (Lake Cormorant, MS), ★★★

RB

Ivory Kelly-Martin 5-11, 195 lbs (Oswego, IL), ★★★

S

Camron Harrell 5-11, 181 lbs (Bradley, IL), ★★★

CB

Trey Creamer 6-0, 170 lbs (Cartersville, GA), ★★★

ATH

Jacob Coons 6-3, 215 lbs (Solon, IA), ★★★

WR

Henry Marchese 6-3, 185 lbs (Lincolnshire, IL), ★★★

CB

Joshua Turner 6-0, 175 lbs (Delray Beach, FL), ★★★

DE

Cory Kirkpatrick 6-4, 240 lbs (Madrid, IA), ★★★

WR

Max Cooper 6-0, 174 lbs (Waukesha, WI), ★★★

OLB

Nate Wieland 6-3, 195 lbs (Iowa City, IA), ★★

De-Committed From Iowa Hawkeyes 2017 Recruiting Class

Eno Benjamin, RB, 4* committed to Arizona State

Chevin Calloway, CB, 4* committed to

Gavin Holmes, WR, 3* committed to Baylor

Juan Harris, DT, 3* committed to Indiana

Beau Corrales, WR, 3* committed to North Carolina

Iowa Hawkeyes Top 2017 Targets

Ryan Stonehouse, P, 3* (5’10”, 170 lbs/Santa Ana, CA)

Geno Stone, S, 2* (6’0″, 185 lbs/New Castle PA) soft verbal to Kent State

Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, 3* (6-1, 155 lbs/Newark, NJ)

This article originally appeared on