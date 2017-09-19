Injured Montana QB Phillips thanks fans

(STATS) – Montana quarterback Reese Phillips used a social media post Tuesday to update Grizzlies fans on his season-ending leg injuries and thank them for their support.

The fifth-year senior, who transferred to Montana from Kentucky in 2016, was injured while scrambling on a broken play in the second quarter of Saturday’s 56-3 win over Savannah State.

Phillips wrote, “First off, I’d like to thank all my teammates, coaches and the fans of Griz Nation who have reached out to me and treated me like family during this time. So you can hear it from me, I shattered my fibula, ruptured just about all the ligaments in my foot and dislocated my left foot all in one play. Pretty impressive, right?”

He added “being the QB for this team is truly the honor of a lifetime and simply a dream come true” and that he will work to help the Big Sky program reach its goals this season.

Redshirt freshman Gresch Jensen will be the starting quarterback when the Griz (2-1) host No. 11 Eastern Washington in the conference opener for both teams Saturday night.