Indiana University bans athletes with sexual violence past

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) Indiana University will no longer admit athletes with a history of sexual or domestic violence.

The Indianapolis Star (http://indy.st/2pH2kkm ) reports that an athletics department policy approved this month bans prospective student-athletes who have been ”convicted of or pleaded guilty or no contest to a felony involving sexual violence.”

That includes transfer students and incoming freshman.

The policy was started by Athletic Director Fred Glass, who consulted with the university’s Office of Student Welfare and Title IX, and its Student-Athlete Advisory Committee.

In 2015, the Southeastern Conference initiated a ban on member institutions accepting transfer students with a history of serious misconduct, including sexual and domestic assault, while the Big Ten has so far left decisions up to individual institutions.

