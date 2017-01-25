Indiana State counting on Mallory pedigree

(STATS) – Just on the job as Indiana State’s new coach, Curt Mallory already has a vision for the Sycamores’ program.

“I see these young men, whether it’s next year or during (their time in) the program, that they walk across that stage, they’re holding on to a diploma in their hand,” he said Wednesday at his introductory news conference. “And on their ring finger is a Missouri Valley Conference championship ring.”

Mallory’s father Bill is Indiana University’s winningest football coach, so in Terre Haute, Indiana State is hoping for great success from Mallory.

The 47-year-old arrives from Wyoming, where he spent the last two seasons as the pass defense coordinator and secondary coach under Craig Bohl, who coached three FCS national championship seasons at North Dakota State, which, like Indiana State, is a Missouri Valley Conference member.

“Bloodlines find a way to play,” Indiana State athletic director Sherard Clinkscales said.

In addition to leading Indiana, Bill Mallory was the head coach at Miami (Ohio), Colorado and Northern Illinois. The younger Mallory spent time as a graduate assistant coaching under his father and has 22 years of experience as a college assistant – two stints at both Michigan, his alma mater, and Indiana, as well as stops at Ball State, Central Michigan, Illinois and Akron.

Mallory replaces Mike Sanford Sr., who was 18-30 in four seasons with the Sycamores, including 4-7 (2-6 MVFC) this past year. Sanford resigned last month to work on his son’s new staff at Western Kentucky.