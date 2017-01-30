Indiana Hoosiers Football 2017 Recruiting Tracker

National Signing Day for college athletics approaches this week. Wednesday February 1st thousands of athletes will sign their National Letter of Intent. Here is a look at Indiana Football’s 2017 recruiting class.

Every year National Signing Day for school can be sort of chaotic. Players across the country will make their final decision on where they will play come the fall. Sorting out all the information for your team can be time-consuming, so we made it easy for you.

Throughout this week leading up to National Signing Day on Wednesday, we will be updating you on some of the recruits heading to Bloomington.

Indiana Hoosiers 2017 recruiting class has 21 commitments and rank No. 59 nationally according to 247Sports. The Hoosiers rank No. 13 in the Big Ten, but still have plenty of offers on the table waiting for Wednesday to come.

Below is the 2017 class as of January 30, 2017. We will KEEP THIS FILE UPDATED THROUGH NATIONAL SIGNING DAY. Hoosier State of Mind will run a separate LIVE Tracker 24 hours on February 1st, 2017.

2017 Indiana Football Enrollees

updated 1/30/2017 9:00am ET

LB

Mike McGinnis 6-2, 235 lbs. (Brooklyn, NY), ★★★

Highlights

Rivals Profile

Scout Profile

247Sports Profile



DT

Juan Harris 6-4, 368 lbs. (Janesville, WI), ★★★

Highlights

Rivals Profile

Scout Profile

247Sports Profile

OT

Tyler Knight 6-5, 275 lbs. (Saint Petersburg, FL), ★★★

Highlights

Rivals Profile

Scout Profile

247Sports Profile

LB

Thomas Allen 6-3, 220 lbs. (Tampa, FL), ★★★

Highlights

Rivals Profile

Scout Profile

247Sports Profile

P

Haydon Whitehead 6-2, 187 lbs. (Melborne, Victoria – Australia), ★★

Rivals Profile

Scout Profile

247Sports Profile

Players firmly committed to Indiana’s 2017 class

ATH

Juwan Burgess 6-0, 180 lbs. (Tampa, FL), ★★★

Highlights

Rivals Profile

Scout Profile

247Sports Profile

DT

Derrius Mullins 6-5, 315 lbs. (Columbus, OH), ★★★

Highlights

Rivals Profile

Scout Profile

247Sports Profile

ATH

Bryant Fitzgerald 6-1, 200 lbs. (Avon, IN), ★★★

Highlights

Rivals Profile

Scout Profile

247Sports Profile

LB

De’morreal ‘mo’ Burnam 6-2, 219 lbs. (Conyers, GA), ★★★

Highlights

Rivals Profile

Scout Profile

247Sports Profile

DT

LeShaun Minor 6-4, 293 lbs. (Indianapolis, IN), ★★★

Highlights

Rivals Profile

Scout Profile

247Sports Profile

OT

Caleb Jones 6-9, 355 lbs. (Indianapolis, IN), ★★★

Highlights

Rivals Profile

Scout Profile

247Sports Profile

TE

Peyton Hendershot 6-4, 227 lbs. (Lizton, IN), ★★★

Highlights

Rivals Profile

Scout Profile

247Sports Profile

DE

Alfred Bryant 6-3, 240 lbs. (Manvel, TX), ★★★

Highlights

Scout Profile

247Sports Profile

TE

Michael Ziemba 6-3, 245 lbs. (Lake Mary, FL), ★★★

Highlights

Rivals Profile

Scout Profile

247Sports Profile

DE

Britt Beery 6-0, 175 lbs. (Carmel, IN), ★★★

Highlights

Rivals Profile

Scout Profile

247Sports Profile

WR

De’Angelo ‘Whop’ Philyor 6-6, 250 lbs. (Tampa, FL), ★★★

Highlights

Rivals Profile

Scout Profile

247Sports Profile

QB

Nick Tronti 6-2, 210 lbs. (Ponte Vedra Beach, FL), ★★★ 2016 Florida Mr. Football; State Championship.

Highlights

Rivals Profile

Scout Profile

247Sports Profile

CB

LaDamion Hunt 6-0, 183 lbs. (Carrollton, GA), ★★★

Highlights

Rivals Profile

Scout Profile

247Sports Profile

C

Harry Crider 6-4, 260 lbs. (Columbus, IN), ★★★

Highlights

Rivals Profile

Scout Profile

247Sports Profile

WR

Tyrese Fryfogle 6-2, 206 lbs. (Lucedale, MS), ★★★

Highlights

Rivals Profile

Scout Profile

247Sports Profile

DE

Tramar Reece 6-3, 210 lbs. (Clearwater, FL), ★★

Highlights

Rivals Profile

Scout Profile

247Sports Profile

RB

Craig Nelson 5-11, 180 lbs. (Miami, FL), ★★

Highlights

Rivals Profile

Scout Profile

247Sports Profile

Players who de-committed from Indiana University’s 2017 recruiting class

QB

Lynn Bowden 6-1, 185 lbs. (Youngstown, OH), ★★★★

Highlights

Rivals Profile

Scout Profile

247Sports Profile

TE

Kurt Rafdal 6-7, 230 lbs. (Carmel, IN), ★★★

Highlights

Rivals Profile

Scout Profile

247Sports Profile

WR

Josh Johnson 5-11, 170 lbs. (North Little Rock, AR), ★★★

Highlights

Rivals Profile

Scout Profile

247Sports Profile

This article originally appeared on