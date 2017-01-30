Indiana Hoosiers Football 2017 Recruiting Tracker
National Signing Day for college athletics approaches this week. Wednesday February 1st thousands of athletes will sign their National Letter of Intent. Here is a look at Indiana Football’s 2017 recruiting class.
Every year National Signing Day for school can be sort of chaotic. Players across the country will make their final decision on where they will play come the fall. Sorting out all the information for your team can be time-consuming, so we made it easy for you.
Throughout this week leading up to National Signing Day on Wednesday, we will be updating you on some of the recruits heading to Bloomington.
Indiana Hoosiers 2017 recruiting class has 21 commitments and rank No. 59 nationally according to 247Sports. The Hoosiers rank No. 13 in the Big Ten, but still have plenty of offers on the table waiting for Wednesday to come.
Below is the 2017 class as of January 30, 2017. We will KEEP THIS FILE UPDATED THROUGH NATIONAL SIGNING DAY. Hoosier State of Mind will run a separate LIVE Tracker 24 hours on February 1st, 2017.
2017 Indiana Football Enrollees
updated 1/30/2017 9:00am ET
Mike McGinnis
6-2, 235 lbs. (Brooklyn, NY), ★★★
Highlights
Rivals Profile
Scout Profile
247Sports Profile
Juan Harris
6-4, 368 lbs. (Janesville, WI), ★★★
Highlights
Rivals Profile
Scout Profile
247Sports Profile
Tyler Knight
6-5, 275 lbs. (Saint Petersburg, FL), ★★★
Highlights
Rivals Profile
Scout Profile
247Sports Profile
Thomas Allen
6-3, 220 lbs. (Tampa, FL), ★★★
Highlights
Rivals Profile
Scout Profile
247Sports Profile
Haydon Whitehead
6-2, 187 lbs. (Melborne, Victoria – Australia), ★★
Rivals Profile
Scout Profile
247Sports Profile
Players firmly committed to Indiana’s 2017 class
Juwan Burgess
6-0, 180 lbs. (Tampa, FL), ★★★
Highlights
Rivals Profile
Scout Profile
247Sports Profile
Derrius Mullins
6-5, 315 lbs. (Columbus, OH), ★★★
Highlights
Rivals Profile
Scout Profile
247Sports Profile
Bryant Fitzgerald
6-1, 200 lbs. (Avon, IN), ★★★
Highlights
Rivals Profile
Scout Profile
247Sports Profile
De’morreal ‘mo’ Burnam
6-2, 219 lbs. (Conyers, GA), ★★★
Highlights
Rivals Profile
Scout Profile
247Sports Profile
LeShaun Minor
6-4, 293 lbs. (Indianapolis, IN), ★★★
Highlights
Rivals Profile
Scout Profile
247Sports Profile
Caleb Jones
6-9, 355 lbs. (Indianapolis, IN), ★★★
Highlights
Rivals Profile
Scout Profile
247Sports Profile
Peyton Hendershot
6-4, 227 lbs. (Lizton, IN), ★★★
Highlights
Rivals Profile
Scout Profile
247Sports Profile
Alfred Bryant
6-3, 240 lbs. (Manvel, TX), ★★★
Highlights
Scout Profile
247Sports Profile
Michael Ziemba
6-3, 245 lbs. (Lake Mary, FL), ★★★
Highlights
Rivals Profile
Scout Profile
247Sports Profile
Britt Beery
6-0, 175 lbs. (Carmel, IN), ★★★
Highlights
Rivals Profile
Scout Profile
247Sports Profile
De’Angelo ‘Whop’ Philyor
6-6, 250 lbs. (Tampa, FL), ★★★
Highlights
Rivals Profile
Scout Profile
247Sports Profile
Nick Tronti
6-2, 210 lbs. (Ponte Vedra Beach, FL), ★★★
Highlights
Rivals Profile
Scout Profile
247Sports Profile
LaDamion Hunt
6-0, 183 lbs. (Carrollton, GA), ★★★
Highlights
Rivals Profile
Scout Profile
247Sports Profile
Harry Crider
6-4, 260 lbs. (Columbus, IN), ★★★
Highlights
Rivals Profile
Scout Profile
247Sports Profile
Tyrese Fryfogle
6-2, 206 lbs. (Lucedale, MS), ★★★
Highlights
Rivals Profile
Scout Profile
247Sports Profile
Tramar Reece
6-3, 210 lbs. (Clearwater, FL), ★★
Highlights
Rivals Profile
Scout Profile
247Sports Profile
Craig Nelson
5-11, 180 lbs. (Miami, FL), ★★
Highlights
Rivals Profile
Scout Profile
247Sports Profile
Players who de-committed from Indiana University’s 2017 recruiting class
Lynn Bowden
6-1, 185 lbs. (Youngstown, OH), ★★★★
Highlights
Rivals Profile
Scout Profile
247Sports Profile
Kurt Rafdal
6-7, 230 lbs. (Carmel, IN), ★★★
Highlights
Rivals Profile
Scout Profile
247Sports Profile
Josh Johnson
5-11, 170 lbs. (North Little Rock, AR), ★★★
Highlights
Rivals Profile
Scout Profile
247Sports Profile
