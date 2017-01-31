Illinois Football: Top Recruits and Potential Flips for the Illini

The Illinois football team isn’t done recruiting for the class of 2017.

Illinois currently has 21 commitments for 2017 and that number is likely to grow by the end of this week.

Here are a few recruits to keep an eye on throughout National Signing Day and beyond.

Available

DE Bobby Roundtree

The recruitment of Bobby Roundtree is down to three programs. Illinois received his first official visit back on November 19, 2016.

Roundtree then took his official visit to North Carolina State on December 2, 2016, and then to Indiana this past weekend.

One of these three teams will get Roundtree’s services and that team will get a great player.

Roundtree stands at 6-foot-5, 215-pounds. He is a little raw right now but I think he can turn into a pretty good player. He is ranked as a three-star who is the No. 114 defensive end in the class of 2017 and the No. 18 defensive end in Florida.

CB Dallas Branch

Illinois was one of Dallas Branch’s top schools back in November and he hasn’t had too much recruiting action since.

Branch took a visit to Champaign back on November 19, 2016, and then to Colorado on December 9, 2016.

From the look of things, I think Branch could end up with the Illini. The recruiting trail has been quite with him over the past few months, though.

Branch is a 5-foot-11, 165-pound cornerback out of Los Angeles, California. He is ranked as a two-star recruit.

DE Zion DeBose

Illinois could really use more defensive line help and that is where Zion DeBose would come into play.

DeBose has his list down to four programs to choose from. He visited Missouri back on December 9, 2016. He then visited Illinois on January 13, Pittsburg on January 20, and Virginia Tech on January 27.

National Signing Day won’t be the final decision day for DeBose, though. He is going to make his commitment on February 3 at 4:00 PM ET.

DeBose is a 6-foot-3, 225-pound recruit out of Spencer, North Carolina. He is a three-star prospect who is the No. 82 defensive end in the class of 2017 and the No. 2 defensive end in North Carolina.

CB Bennett Williams

Bennett Williams is a name that came onto the recruiting scene late for the Illini. He would be a nice piece for this program.

Williams took a visit this past weekend to Champaign and they are the projected landing spot for this talented player.

Illinois needs more cornerback help and Williams would be a perfect fit. He is a 6-foot, 185-pound cornerback out of Mountain View, California. He is listed as a three-star recruit who is the No. 116 cornerback in the class of 2017 and the No. 25 best cornerback in California.

Potential Flip

QB Griffin Alstott

I know this is a bit of a stretch, but quarterback Griffin Alstott has the potential for a flip.

Alstott committed to Purdue back in March 2016. He was following in his dad, Mike Alstott’s footsteps. That makes complete sense considering Mike was an all-time great for the Boilermakers.

But, after Alstott took an official visit to Purdue on January 13, he then proceeded to visit Illinois on an official as well.

This left the door open for speculation of a possible flip. I don’t see it happening but the door is open.

Alstott is a three-star quarterback out of Saint Petersburg, Florida. He is the No. 84 quarterback in the class of 2017 and the No. 10 quarterback in Florida.

DE Jamal Woods

Jamal Woods is a soft verbal commit to Memphis right now, but his recruitment is not finished. He took an official visit to Louisiana-Lafayette on January 13, Memphis on January 20, and then Illinois on January 27.

With Woods taking an official visit to Illinois, this leaves room for speculation if he will flip or not.

I think Illinois has a legit shot at getting Woods to commit. This would be a nice pickup for the Illini as well.

Woods is a two-star defensive end out of Hueytown, Alabama. He is listed at 6-foot-3, 240-pounds, so it looks like he will be very versatile.

P Brad Robbins

Nevada currently has a soft verbal commitment from Brad Robbins. But, I think Illinois has a shot at flipping this recruit as well.

Robbins took an official visit to Champaign this past weekend and that is a good sign for the Illini. Hopefully, they made a big impact on this kid when he was here.

Robbins is a big target for programs looking for a good punter. He is out of Westerville, Ohio and a player that would help the Illini in the future.

