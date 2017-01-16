Illinois Football: Top 6 Update on 2018 Recruit, Micah Jones

The class of 2017 is coming together for the Illinois football team, but that isn’t the only group of players the Illini are focusing on.

Lovie Smith and the coaching staff are also tackling multiple other classes, including the class of 2018.

The class of 2018 is set up to be quite special. There is already some strong interest from great players and one of those talented prospects is wide receiver, Micah Jones.

We have updated Jones’ recruitment throughout the past year and we had a chance to get another update now that we are into 2017.

The first question I asked Jones was a simple, where do the Illini stand with you? The response was what Illinois fans wanted to hear. He said they are up on his list.

This answer by Jones opened up the question of which teams are on that list that he mentioned.

“Top 6 Notre Dame, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Iowa, Northwestern, and Illinois,” Jones said, “I have unofficial overnights to Notre Dame, Michigan State, and Northwestern set up right now.”

These unofficial visits are important because they are the only way a player can get the full experience of how the program will be when he is attending.

Jones has the visit to Notre Dame set up for January 20-22 and then he will head to Northwestern on January 27-29. The Michigan State plans are still in the works because he wants to visit during their spring practice.

As for Illinois, Jones still has the Illini as a strong candidate and they will be in the hunt. He visited Champaign on an unofficial back in October 2016 as well.

I think when it comes down to the five official visits that each recruit gets, Jones will likely use one for the Illini.

But, recruiting is fluid and Illinois still has a long way to go to snag this talented wide receiver. If they can get Jones then I think the class of 2018 will be one of the top 25 in the nation.

This article originally appeared on