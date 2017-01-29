Illinois Football: Spring Practice Defensive Line Depth Chart Breakdown

The Illinois football team had an all-time great defensive line in 2016.

This great defensive line was a nightmare for opposing offenses. But, the Illini lost all four of the opening day starters and they lost a crucial backup as well.

Losing these five players will hurt the defense in 2017, but I think there is enough talent on the team and coming in from the class of 2017 to supplement the talent loss.

Here is the spring practice defensive line depth chart .

Starter: DE Sean Adesanya

After losing two great defensive ends, Adesanya will now try and replace their talents. He didn’t get a chance to record any stats last season, but he did get to learn from some great players.

Adesanya will head into spring practice as the starting defensive end, but there are also some talented players behind him.

Backup: DE Owen Carney

The class of 2017 is going to be one of the best we have seen in quite some time. Carney was a member of this great class.

Carney ended up enrolling early into the Illinois program. This will help him get acclimated to the college game and I think he could contend for the opening day starting defensive end position.

Starter: DT Jamal Milan

While the Illini did lose their two starting defensive tackles, they are still returning Milan who played a decent amount as a sophomore.

Milan had a chance to play in 10 games last season and actually started five of those games. He will be looked at as a leader on this team and someone who will be an impact player the next two years.

Backup: DT Tymir Oliver

Last season, Oliver was primarily a backup defense tackle and played some on special teams as well. He recorded three total tackles last year and will looked at to be a solid backup again in 2017.

Starter: DT Kenyon Jackson

As a true freshman, Jackson was one of the breakout players on the Illinois football team. He will hopefully continue progressing in 2017 as well.

Jackson played in eight games and started five of those contests as a freshman. He had 18 total tackles on the season and I look for him to be a big impact player this upcoming season.

Backup: DT Tito Odenigbo

Odenigbo played a decent amount in 2016. He saw action in 11 games and started one of those games at defensive end.

Starter: DE Tito Odenigbo

The other starting defensive end heading into spring practice is Odenigbo. He is listed as the backup defensive tackle right now, but that is because of depth heading into the spring.

Odenigbo had that one start last season at defensive end. He ended up getting 15 tackles on the season, along with 2.5 tackles for loss and 1 sack. I hope for that in 2017 as well.

Backup: DE Henry McGrew

Last season, McGrew was a special teamer and played in all 12 games for the Illini. He had five total tackles on the year and will be a backup in 2017 once again.

