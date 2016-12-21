Illinois Football: Louis Dorsey Would Be Big for the Illini

The Illinois football team has a lot of work to do to get back to a place where they are competitive every season.

Being competitive has been an area the Illini have lacked in since they were coached by Ron Zook. Even then, they were hot and cold.

Building a solid class of 2017 is one way to help get the program back on track and that is exactly what Lovie Smith is doing.

The class of 2017 that Lovie has built so far is actually pretty solid considering he has been on the job less than a year.

Illinois has 14 players committed for this upcoming season including two four-star players and two players who are junior college transfers that will make an impact day one.

The Illini also have three wide receivers that are signed up for 2017 as well.

Ricky Smalling (four-star), Kendall Smith (three-star), and Carmoni Green (four-star) are all going to be impact players once they sign on the dotted line February 1.

Lovie isn’t done with just those three wide receivers, though.

Louis Dorsey is one of the highest priority players on the Illini radar right now and for a great reason.

Dorsey is a 6-foot-6, 220-pound, beast of a wide receiver that is going to be a superstar with any team that snags him. He will be an impact player day one and the Illini need this type of talent.

There is no doubt in my mind that Dorsey is going to be special. Teams like South Carolina, North Carolina, and Florida State aren’t going after mediocre talent.

The best part about all of this is that Illinois is actually in the lead for Dorsey. He has all of these big-time scholarship offers and the Illini are No. 1 right now. That is the Lovie Effect in full force.

Illinois also has the only official visit set up with Dorsey as well. He will be coming to Champaign on January 20, about a week and a half before February 1, which is National Signing Day.

The Illini are about to have a dynamic wide receiver core. They haven’t had this much talent at the position for as long as I can remember.

But, if Lovie can snag Dorsey and get a 6-foot-6 player on the outside and in the red zone, then I think quarterback Dwayne Lawson will have a great season and so will the Illini.

This is an exciting time for Illinois football fans. There is so much momentum in a positive direction and I have no doubt that We Will Win.

