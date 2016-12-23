Illinois Football: Kendrick Green Helps Solidify Defensive Line

As the Illinois football team gets closer to National Signing Day they continue to pick up some big-time recruits.

Just this past Monday the Illini had offensive lineman Howard Watkins commit to the program. He will be an important part of this team for the next four years.

In addition to Watkins, Illinois had Del’Shawn Phillips and Dwayne Lawson both commit this month as well.

The Illinois football program is being built player by player and Lovie Smith received another commitment last night.

Kendrick Green announced via twitter that he has committed to Illinois. This is the No. 15 commitment for the Illini and that puts them in the top 50 among team recruiting classes.

Green is a four-star recruit who is the No. 26 best defensive tackle in the class of 2017 and the best at his position coming out of the state of Illinois.

There were a lot of teams after Green in his recruitment. Before he committed, though, it was being reported that he was down to Illinois, Iowa, and Minnesota.

Green was only offered by the Illini back on November 16, so they were a little late to the party. He then took an official visit to Champaign on December 10 and that sealed the deal.

The Illini ended up snagging this talented defensive tackle and Lovie is now solidifying the defensive line.

I believe this was the Lovie Effect in full force. Illinois was late to offer Green, but having the coaching experience that Lovie has and the Illini is the in-state program that is on the rise really sealed the deal.

Green is the first defensive tackle to sign up with Lovie and the Illini. He will join a group of defensive tackles that haven’t proved much yet with the program.

Entering 2017, I project that Jamal Milan and Kenyon Jackson will both be the starting defensive tackles for the Illini. They both saw starts last season and did a solid job.

Behind those two players, the backup role is still wide open. No one behind these two has done much if anything with the Illini yet.

If Green can come in and show Lovie and the coaching staff that he can play then I think he could see some snaps early on in his career.

I am also excited that Green now joins Olalere Oladipo on the defensive line.

Oladipo is the lone defensive end that has committed and these two should be a dominate force for years to come.

Illinois received a big commitment last night from Green. He will provide depth and solidify the defensive line. This was a great get for Lovie and I believe that We Will Win.

