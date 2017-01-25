Illinois Football: Illini Recruits Signed and Committed for 2017
Here are the members of the Illinois football team class of 2017.
********Signed********
Team Ranking: 33, Big Ten Ranking: 8
4
Del’Shawn Phillips
4-star, Garden City CC
OLB
Illinois needed linebacker help and they received that with JUCO transfer Phillips. He is enrolling early and will participate in spring practice.
Owen Carney
3-star, Miami, FL
DE
Carney is a 6-foot-4, 229-pound beast of a defensive tackle. He enrolled early and will be participating in spring practice.
Howard Watkins
3-star, Cincinnati, OH
OT
Watkins is listed as a defensive tackle on Scout, but will be playing on the offensive line for the Illini. He also enrolled early and will be at spring practice.
Carmoni Green
3-star, Miami, FL
WR
The Illini wide receiver core just got strong with the signing of Green. He enrolled early and will participate in spring practice.
***Committed/Not Signed***
Illinois Fighting Illini, We Will Win
16
Ricky Smalling
4-star, Chicago, IL
WR
The wide receiver core continues to get stronger by the day. Adding a four-star player like Smalling will only benefit this offense now and into the future.
Kendrick Green
4-star, Peoria, IL
DT
Getting highly regarded talent is something previous coaches failed to do. Lovie snagging a player like Kendrick Green will go a long way in building this program.
Alex Palczewski
3-Star, Mount Prospect, IL
OT
Illinois received some more offensive line help with the Palczewski commitment. He was a great late find for Lovie Smith and the Illini.
Louis Dorsey
3-star, Jacksonville, FL
TE
Despite being listed as a wide receivery by Scout, Dorsey will come in as a tight end. He will likely be competitive for the starting role come September.
Nate Hobbs
3-star, Louisville, KY
CB
Illinois had an issue with stopping the pass last season. They received a commitment from cornerback Nate Hobbs and the defensive backfield will benefield will benefit greatly.
Dwayne Lawson
3-star, Garden City CC
QB
The quarterback position is by no means set for 2017. Lawson will have a shot to impress the coaches and become the starter.
Ra’Von Bonner
3-star, Cincinnati, OH
RB
The Illinois backfield is already deep, but adding Bonner made it even deeper. He will be a big-time player for the Illini in a few years.
Olalere Oladipo
3-star, Huntley, IL
DE
Building the defensive line back up after the entire starting four left was a priority of Lovie Smith. He added Oladipo to help that cause.
Larry Boyd
3-star, St. Louis, MO
OG
The run and pass blocking for the Illini was suspect last season. With the addition of Boyd, I don’t think we have to worry too much about that anymore.
Tony Adams
3-star, St. Louis, MO
CB
Lovie is building the Illini defense into a powerhouse. Adding a pass defender like Adams will go a long way in accomplishing that goal.
Marc Mondesir
3-star, Chicago, IL
OLB
The linebacker situation was iffy after Hardy Nickerson departed. But, with the addition of Mondesir, things seems to be settling down.
Vederian Lowe
3-star, Rockford, IL
OG
Another offensive lineman that will protect the future quarterback is Lowe. He is a big-time get for the Illini and someone to watch out for.
Cam Thomas
3-star, Chicago Heights, IL
QB
The quarterback situation is by no means set for the Illinois football team. I fully expect Thomas to compete this season for the starting job.
Kendall Smith
3-star, Bolingbrook, IL
WR
The Illinois football team has a deep wide receiver core. Smith adds depth to this squad and I expect him to get snaps early on in his career.
Mike Epstein
3-star, Fort Lauderdale, FL
RB
Epstein is a player who really burst onto the scene down in Florida. He committed to the Illini early on and I think he will be one of the best in no time.
James Knight
2-star, East Saint Louis, IL
OLB
Illinois focused on getting some talented linebackers in the class of 2017 and snagging Knight was a big part of that process. He will be an asset in a year or two.
