Illinois Football: Illini Recruits Signed and Committed for 2017

Del’Shawn Phillips 4-star, Garden City CC OLB Illinois needed linebacker help and they received that with JUCO transfer Phillips. He is enrolling early and will participate in spring practice.

Owen Carney 3-star, Miami, FL DE Carney is a 6-foot-4, 229-pound beast of a defensive tackle. He enrolled early and will be participating in spring practice.

Howard Watkins 3-star, Cincinnati, OH OT Watkins is listed as a defensive tackle on Scout, but will be playing on the offensive line for the Illini. He also enrolled early and will be at spring practice.

Carmoni Green 3-star, Miami, FL WR The Illini wide receiver core just got strong with the signing of Green. He enrolled early and will participate in spring practice.

Ricky Smalling 4-star, Chicago, IL WR The wide receiver core continues to get stronger by the day. Adding a four-star player like Smalling will only benefit this offense now and into the future.

Kendrick Green 4-star, Peoria, IL DT Getting highly regarded talent is something previous coaches failed to do. Lovie snagging a player like Kendrick Green will go a long way in building this program.

Alex Palczewski 3-Star, Mount Prospect, IL OT Illinois received some more offensive line help with the Palczewski commitment. He was a great late find for Lovie Smith and the Illini.

Louis Dorsey 3-star, Jacksonville, FL TE Despite being listed as a wide receivery by Scout, Dorsey will come in as a tight end. He will likely be competitive for the starting role come September.

Nate Hobbs 3-star, Louisville, KY CB Illinois had an issue with stopping the pass last season. They received a commitment from cornerback Nate Hobbs and the defensive backfield will benefield will benefit greatly.

Dwayne Lawson 3-star, Garden City CC QB The quarterback position is by no means set for 2017. Lawson will have a shot to impress the coaches and become the starter.

Ra’Von Bonner 3-star, Cincinnati, OH RB The Illinois backfield is already deep, but adding Bonner made it even deeper. He will be a big-time player for the Illini in a few years.

Olalere Oladipo 3-star, Huntley, IL DE Building the defensive line back up after the entire starting four left was a priority of Lovie Smith. He added Oladipo to help that cause.

Larry Boyd 3-star, St. Louis, MO OG The run and pass blocking for the Illini was suspect last season. With the addition of Boyd, I don’t think we have to worry too much about that anymore.

Tony Adams 3-star, St. Louis, MO CB Lovie is building the Illini defense into a powerhouse. Adding a pass defender like Adams will go a long way in accomplishing that goal.

Marc Mondesir 3-star, Chicago, IL OLB The linebacker situation was iffy after Hardy Nickerson departed. But, with the addition of Mondesir, things seems to be settling down.

Vederian Lowe 3-star, Rockford, IL OG Another offensive lineman that will protect the future quarterback is Lowe. He is a big-time get for the Illini and someone to watch out for.

Cam Thomas 3-star, Chicago Heights, IL QB The quarterback situation is by no means set for the Illinois football team. I fully expect Thomas to compete this season for the starting job.

Kendall Smith 3-star, Bolingbrook, IL WR The Illinois football team has a deep wide receiver core. Smith adds depth to this squad and I expect him to get snaps early on in his career.

Mike Epstein 3-star, Fort Lauderdale, FL RB Epstein is a player who really burst onto the scene down in Florida. He committed to the Illini early on and I think he will be one of the best in no time.

James Knight 2-star, East Saint Louis, IL OLB Illinois focused on getting some talented linebackers in the class of 2017 and snagging Knight was a big part of that process. He will be an asset in a year or two.

