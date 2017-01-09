Illinois Football: Illini in the NFL Wild Card Weekend

The Illinois football team had former players playing for NFL teams during the Wild Card weekend.

These players were great with the Illini and now they are blazing their own trails in the NFL.

Here is how some of the former Illini players faired during the Wild Card weekend.

DE Jihad Ward, Oakland Raiders

Jihad Ward is a backup to Khalil Mack on the Oakland Raiders defensive line. He didn’t get a chance to record any stats against the Houston Texans on Saturday, though.

The Raiders fell to the Texans 27-14, but overall, Ward had a great season and will continue being a big part of this organization.

OG Jeff Allen, Houston Texans

Jeff Allen was a great offensive lineman for the Illini from 2008-11. He has now helped the Houston Texans advance to the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs.

Behind the blocking of Allen, Texans running back Lamar Miller ran for 73 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Brock Osweiler also wasn’t sacked the entire game as well.

OLB Whitney Mercilus, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans defense was a nightmare for the Oakland Raiders during the entire 27-14 blowout on Saturday.

This Texans defense was led by Whitney Mercilus. He finished the game with 7 tackles and 2 sacks. His production helped the Texans advance to the next round of the playoffs.

S Tavon Wilson, Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions were manhandled by the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday. Despite the beat-down, former Illinois defensive back Tavon Wilson was third on the team in tackles.

Wilson finished a solid season with 7 tackles against the Seahawks. He will continue to progress considering this is only his fifth year in the league.

WR Geronimo Allison, Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers demolished the New York Giants yesterday 38-13. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers had a great game and former Illinois wide receiver Geronimo Allison was the recipient of one of his passes.

Allison finished the game with 1 catch for 8 yards. He has been a staple over the last few games for the Packers and I am sure he will be a threat for the upcoming game as well.

The Illinois football team had players on half of the Wild Card teams that played over the weekend. This is a trend that will continue on for years to come.

