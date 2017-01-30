Illinois Football: Deon Pate Would Be a Great Flip for the Future

The Illinois football team is gearing up for a big day on Wednesday.

National Signing Day is finally here and Lovie Smith is ready to ink his first true class as the head coach of the Illini.

But, before some talented players start putting ink to paper, Illinois still has a few recruits who are going to commit before Wednesday.

The latest is former Appalachian State commit Deon Pate.

Pate went on an official visit to Illinois this past weekend and on that visit, he decided to decommit from Appalachian State and reopen his recruitment.

Scout currently has two possible destinations in the mix for Pate’s commitment and those two teams are Rutgers and Illinois.

It is now being reported that Pate will announce his commitment today. This will hopefully be to the Illini.

Pate is a very interesting prospect for the Illini to be targeting. He is listed as a defensive end coming out of high school but he has the size of an elite linebacker standing at 6-foot-3, 243-pounds.

Do I think Pate will be an impact player day one? No, I don’t, but I think he could end up being a big-time player for the Illini in the near future.

Pate has tremendous speed coming off the end. He can get to the ball carrier and quarterback before they know what hit them.

I also love the vision that Pate has on the football field. He has vision like a linebacker and I think he could eventually end up being used as a hybrid down the road.

If Lovie and his coaching staff can pull off this flip then I think the Illini will be in good hands in the future.

This commitment wouldn’t be about making the team better today, it would be about improving the team’s depth and strength in the future.

Illinois is building a great class for 2017 and I hope they add this talented defensive player.

