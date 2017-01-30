Illinois Football: Deon Pate Commits to Lovie Smith and the Illini

The Illinois football team is putting together a great class of 2017.

There are so many players in this class that will help the program for years to come. They also just added another member as well.

It was announced today on Twitter that Deon Pate has committed to play football for the Illini.

This was a nice commitment for the Illinois football program and No. 21 for the class of 2017.

Pate is a two-star defensive end according to Scout. He is listed as a 6-foot-3, 243-pound beast from Jacksonville, Florida.

Originally, Pate was offered a scholarship by Appalachian State back on July 15, 2016. He then took an unofficial visit there on July 20 and committed to their program the same day.

But, as time went on Pate became more noticed by bigger programs. He received offers from programs like Rutgers and Illinois.

Pate took an official visit this past weekend to Illinois and during that official visit, he decommitted from Appalachian State.

The decision then came down to Rutgers and Illinois with Pate committing to the Illini.

This was a big commitment for the Illinois football team for many reasons. Pate won’t be a big-time contributor next season, but he is a great piece for depth and development.

Illinois lost their entire opening day starting defensive line plus a backup defensive end this year. That is a lot of depth to replace.

Pate is going to bring a burst off the defensive line that will cause chaos for opposing linemen. He has a nice quick first step and that will be great for the Illini.

I also like Pate’s vision on the football field as well. He can see where the ball carrier is going and what the quarterback is going to do with the ball next.

All of these assets will come in handy in the next few years when Pate will start developing into a starter.

I could see Pate playing on the defensive line but I could also see him turning into a linebacker eventually as well. That is just my opinion, though.

Pate has the size and speed of a quality linebacker or defensive lineman. He is a great pickup for the Illini and a piece that will be crucial in a few years.

This article originally appeared on