Illinois Football: Bennett Williams Makes No. 22 for the Illini

The Illinois football team welcomed another member to the family today.

It was announced via Twitter that Bennett Williams has committed to the University of Illinois.

Bennett is a 6-foot, 185-pound, three-star cornerback from Mountain View, California. He is the No. 116 cornerback in the class of 2017 and the No. 25 cornerback in the state of California.

Illinois received this huge commitment after Bennett took an official visit this past weekend to Champaign.

Bennett now makes the No. 22 commitment for the Illini in the class of 2017. He brings much-needed help to the Illinois secondary.

Illinois now has ten defensive players committed for next season and three of those players are cornerbacks. Bennett joins Tony Adams and Nate Hobbs in the Illini secondary.

Bennett hits the mark on his size for the cornerback position. He is big enough to get into the wide receivers so that will help on the outside.

I love Bennett’s speed as well. He is clocked in at running a 4.6-second 40-yard dash, which is pretty good coming out of high school.

There are a few other things I love about Bennett’s game as well.

I really like Bennett’s vision. He can see where the quarterback is going with the ball and has a quick burst to get to that point.

Bennett is also an aggressive tackler as well. When he breaks to get to a wide receiver he uses his body to get the ball carrier to the ground.

The way that Bennett plays and the size that he has, I wouldn’t doubt if he ended up moving to safety down the road. That is just my observations, though.

I love this pickup for Love Smith and the Illini. Bennett seems like a pretty versatile player and I think he will benefit the team for years to come.

