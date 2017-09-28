Idaho State runs with ‘other’ James Madison

(STATS) – If it seems James Madison is being talked about more than usual recently, the reigning FCS national championship Dukes aren’t the only ones in the news.

Idaho State features a standout running back by the same name, and the “other” James Madison has broken out in the last two weeks.

It started for the redshirt junior on Sept. 16 at Nevada when lead back Ty Flanagan was injured during the game and Madison came on to carry the ball 17 times for 84 yards and catch four passes for 40 yards, helping the Bengals to a 30-28 win – their first over an FBS opponent after 27 straight losses.

“When someone goes down, the next guy can pick up the flag and carry on and continue to perform well,” Idaho State’s first-year coach Rob Phenicie said. “James only had a few carries going into that game. He really stepped up a little bit against Nevada the week before and then this week versus Northern Colorado (he) managed what they gave us. Once again, our offensive line did a wonderful job. (Offensive coordinator) Matt Troxel did a great job of scheming up what we were seeing.”

Last week, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Madison went “beast-mode” against Northern Colorado, rushing for 253 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries, although the Bengals lost 43-42 on a game-ending field goal.

“James is the next guy up and he’s big and physical enough to carry that load,” Phenicie said.

On Saturday, Idaho State (2-2) will host Cal Poly.